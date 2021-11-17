Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Long Byers, 71, of Jefferson, N.C., transitioned from grace to glory on Friday, November 12, 2021.
She was born in Gary, WV on June 4, 1950 to the late Deacon Robert T. Long, Sr. and Sallie Baylor Long. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert T. Long, Jr. and James Charles Long.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Eddie Byers of the home; son, Anthony D. Byers of Greensboro, NC; sister, Ms. Diane Byers of Jefferson, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at High Country Services beginning at 4 p.m. Pastor Gloria Richardson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The care of Mrs. Byers has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.