James Colton Ray Eldreth, better known as Colton, 29 of Lansing, N.C., died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Eldreth was born October 15, 1990 in Wilkes County to Tommy Ray Eldreth and Michele Osborne Eldreth Graybeal. Colton was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Junior and Julia Treadway Eldreth.
Colton enjoyed working on anything mechanical with wheels. Riding his motorcycle was his happy place.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Elwood Taylor and Brother Allen Borders.
Burial will follow in the Haw Orchard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Eldreth is survived by, his father, Tom Eldreth of West Jefferson; his mother and step-father, Michele and Bill Graybeal of Whitetop, VA; sister, Courtney Eldreth Watson of Whitetop, VA; maternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Osborne of Chilhowie, VA; two nieces, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Haw Orchard Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
