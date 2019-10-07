Mr. James Fred Johnson, better known as "Jim," 69, of Lansing, N.C., died Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 at Serenity Hospice Home in Mooresville.
Memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Three Top Baptist Church with the Rev. Frankie Rash and Elder Anion Cole officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Family cemetery with military rites.
The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019; thirty minutes prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Johnson was born in Ashe County on December 4, 1949 to the late Glen and Helen Eller Johnson. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. In 2011, Jim retired from NC Department of Transportation from the bridge crew. He enjoyed raising tobacco and fishing in his spare time. He was a loving father; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Sneed Johnson; three sisters, Joann Osborne, Linda Hartsog and Barbara Robins.
Mr. Johnson is survived by a son, Joe Johnson and wife, Krystal, of Mooresville; four sisters, Wanda Rash of Lansing, Pat Phillips, of Creston Carolyn Schurter, of West Jefferson and Kathy Johnson, of Creston; two grandchildren, Blakely Johnson and Harper Johnson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to: Serenity Hospice House, 110 Centre Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.
You may give the family your condolence at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.