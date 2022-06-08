James (Jim) Noel Gilley passed away on June 1, 2022, at the age of 78 at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.
Jim was born December 9, 1943, in Boone, North Carolina to Rev. Willie Noel and Edna Gilley. He graduated from Beaver Creek High School in West Jefferson, NC in 1962
He served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. His service in the Army led him to the state of Wisconsin. After being honorably discharged from the Army Jim worked for several years at Ladish Company located in Cudahy, Wisconsin.
Eventually Jim’s travels brought him back home to North Carolina and settled in Millers Creek, NC, near his sister Joyce Houck. They were able to spend many years remembering their childhood memories.
He worked for Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro for several years until his retirement. In life Jim was an armchair meteorologist as well as a sports commentator (He loved the Weather Channel & ESPN) He would admit being as stubborn as a mule but had a soft side too. He loved his walks in nature and sharing his love of the outdoors with the two people in his life that were a gift from God, his children Tom and Brooke.
Left to cherish his memory are his two are his children, Tom Gilley and Brooke Gilley of Wisconsin. His sister Joyce Houck of Millers Creek, NC, twin brothers, David (Nancy) Gilley of Chesapeake VA, Donnie (Tamera) Gilley of Statesville, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Willie Gilley and Edna Gilley; and his brother Gerald (Jerry) Gilley.
Special Thanks to the Staff of Gordon Hospice House of Statesville for taking care of our Loved One until God welcomed him home.