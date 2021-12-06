James Richard (Dickie) Blackburn, 74, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away December 3, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Blackburn was born in Jefferson, NC on January 10, 1947 to the late James (Jake) Coy Blackburn and Inez Davis Blackburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marsha Greene and Janet Blackburn-Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen Shoaf Blackburn; sister, Elizabeth Jones of High Point, NC; aunt, Stella Mae Blackburn of Lansing, NC; daughter, Amanda Blackburn of Charlotte, NC; and son, Troy Blackburn and wife Sara of Chapel Hill, NC. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Isabella and Liam Watkins of Charlotte, NC; Campbell Blackburn of Chapel Hill, NC; three nephews; and several cousins.
Dickie graduated from Ashe Central High School in 1965. He was the salutatorian of his senior class, president of his class all four years, and Mr. Ashe Central. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 1969 with a BS in Political Science and later earned a Masters Degree in Public Education Administration. He spent most of his career at Nathan’s Creek Elementary School and Beaver Creek High School, ending his 34 year career as Director of Curriculum of Ashe County Schools. He also raised Christmas trees with his cousin Gerald Blackburn in Jefferson, NC.
Mr. Blackburn enjoyed playing the guitar, entertaining at principal conferences, rewriting old songs, and having jam sessions with his friends. He was an avid golfer and UNC fan. His other hobbies included wood-working, painting, wood burning, and refinishing antiques. But his greatest joy was spending time with his three beloved grandchildren.
Dickie was well respected by his colleagues and peers. He whole-heartedly believed in doing the right thing and treating everyone fairly, no matter their station in life. He took great pride in whatever task was placed before him and believed, “If something is worth doing, it is worth doing right”. Dickie was a true and loyal friend.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the amazing care given by the staff of the Medi Home Health and Hospice. They would also like to thank their dear friend, Karen Cooper, and neighbors, Cal and Mary Elisabeth Jameson, for all of their help, love, and support; without whom they could not have navigated this difficult time.
Friends will be received on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home. Services will be officiated by Dr. Michael Lee and Reverend Kenneth J. Morris on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of West Jefferson. The burial service will follow at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beaver Creek High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to the St. Judes Hospital for children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.boonefuneralhome.com