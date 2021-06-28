Praise be to our Lord, Steve’s nine-year battle with cancer has ended, and he has taken his Master’s hand and passed into his Heavenly home.
His body is no longer in pain, and he is walking the streets of gold with his Lord, family, and friends. He passed peacefully from this earth on June 26, 2021 at his home.
Steve lived a full and rewarding life, as his motto was “If you can’t say something good about someone, then don’t say anything at all.” He believed in speaking the truth and exhibited the undeniable trait of standing up for his beliefs. His love for his family, friends, and church family was always evident with his kind, loving words and caring, sweet smile that would light up any room. Wherever he was he never wanted anyone to feel “left out,” alone, or degraded; as one of his favorite songs said, “I need no trophies or rewards here on earth; I just need to know my name is written in “God’s Record Book.” Steve was the one who lifted people’s spirits toward Heaven while singing with the Crystal River band in Shallotte as their lead vocalist and while proclaiming his faith and testimony in his numerous solos and composing original songs.
Steve was a native of Wilkes County and then moved to Brunswick County in 1986. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Martin Moore; his grandmother, Mamow Moore; his father, Harrison Johnson; and his mother, Sylvia Moore Johnson.
He leaves behind the love of his life of thirty-seven years, his wife, Melba Johnson; and five children, Andrea, Steven (Daitra), Chan (Jenny), Tate (Nikki), and Lisa (Tony). His beloved ten grandchildren include Courtlyn, Andrew, Lisa, Cagney, Steven, Ireland, Annie, Henry, Declan, and Daelyn. He also loved his four great-granddaughters, June, Mabel, Samantha, and Hadley. Near and dear to his heart is his beloved sister, Carol Jean Lovette (husband Jap); and his five cousins, Elaine Michael, Wayne Moore, Ken Moore, Dianne Vidrine, and Len Moore. He loved and will be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Steve’s Celebratory Service will be held at Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12 p.m., and a gathering of family and friends will follow in the Fellowship Hall for a time of remembrance and a sharing of love and support. Anyone is invited to attend to share a memory in words or in writing of a special time with this unforgettable relative and friend. In lieu of bringing food to the home, please deliver it to the Fellowship Hall on the day of the service to use for this time together.
Flowers will be accepted because of Steve’s love for fresh flowers or donations may be made to the Cancer Center, 200 Hospital Avenue, Jefferson, NC 28640 (Ashe Memorial Hospital) or Medi-Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640. These staff members so lovingly cared for Steve during his illness, and the family’s appreciation is shown through these gifts.
Steve would like to let everyone know that his work here is done. He received a call on June 26, a sort of offer he couldn’t refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in numerous years. His new mission takes him to a precious place of wellness and peace where he will be conversing, picking his guitar, and singing the hymns he loved so dearly. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. He left detailed instructions for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to celebrate his life because of his completed mission on earth and to meet him on “Far Side Banks of Jordan,” one of his beloved hymns.
Words of condolence or remembrance may be feud or sent to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home of West Jefferson was entrusted with Mr. Johnson’s arrangements.