James Thomas Seagle, 75, of Vale, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 1, 2021.
James was a Veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War and worked many years at the water plant for the City of Long View. He was the son of the late Fred and Eva Seagle of Long View and was preceded in death by two brothers: Frank Seagle and Thurman Seagle; and a daughter-in-law, Angela Seagle.
James kept everyone laughing with stories of his life and loved telling them to his family, that he loved dearly. Left to cherish those memories are his wife of 55 years, Mary Latham Seagle; one daughter, Lisa Sullins (Greg) of Bethlehem; one son, Chris Seagle (Tabitha) of Vale; five grandchildren, Skyler Brittain, Thomas “T.J.” Seagle (Jessica) of Hickory, Chasity Fox (Jacob) of Hickory, Joshua Sullins of Bethlehem, and Cheyenne Lail of Vale. James also enjoyed the newest addition to the family whom he said “ruled the house” when he visited, his great grandson, River Fox, of Hickory. James also leaves behind one sister, Rachel Smith (Larry) of Long View, and several nieces and nephews.
Family received friends on Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. until– 8 p.m. at Bass Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Lester Propst giving the internment. Masks required during all services.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of James Thomas Seagle and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.