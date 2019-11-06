Mr. James Wilburn Farmer, better known as Jim, 87, of Creston, N.C., passed away Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Francis, the Rev. Ambrose Jones and the Rev. Spencer Roark officiating. Burial will follow in the Farmers Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Farmer was born in Grayson County, Virginia on September 12, 1932 to the late Wiley and Ada Wingler Farmer. Jim was a dedicated member to Farmers Memorial Baptist Church.
After working 34 years, Jim retired from Thomasville Furniture. He also worked as a farmer with cattle and tobacco. He was a hardworking man. He was a loving husband, father, step-father and brother and he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by three sons, Jimmy Ray Farmer, Larry Wayne Farmer and James Randall (Randy) Farmer; a daughter, Catherine Doty; a grandson, Terry Wyatt; two great-grandsons; several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife, Janie Maye Farmer; a son, the Rev. Danny Farmer and wife, Ann, of Creston; a stepson, Jeff Parsons and wife, Pam, of Jefferson; a stepdaughter, Sherry Richardson, of Creston; a sister, Clara Surber, of Chilhowie, VA; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; several great, great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Farmers Memorial Baptist Church, 789 North Flatwoods Road, Creston, NC 28615.
