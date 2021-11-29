Mrs. Jane Philips Mars,h of Prescott Valley Arizona, formerly of Jefferson N.C. passed away Friday, November 12th, 2021.
She was born November 14th,1942 in Wilkes County, the daughter of Allen and Bernice Kilby Phillips.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Marsh, who was killed in the Yarnel Hill fire in Arizona. He was one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots. She was also preceded in death by a sister Mary Clark and a brother Ray Phillips.
Jane is survived by husband, John Marsh formerly of Jefferson.
In Ashe County, Jane worked as a banker, substitute teacher and secretary. In Arizona, Jane was a volunteer docent at the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center. She supported the Eric Marsh Foundation for Wildland Firefighters. A private service is planned.