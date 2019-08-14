Jarvis Gray Dickens, 80, of 540 George Shepherd Rd, Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1939 in Halifax County, NC to Alma Grey Dickens Dickens and the late Milton Cook Dickens. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dickens.
Mr. Dickens is survived by his wife, Sally Shepherd Dickens of the home; his mother, Alma D. Dickens of Roanoke Rapids, NC; a son, Jarvis Scott Dickens and wife Anita of Statesville; three daughters, Melynda Anders and husband Terry of Grassy Creek, Bonnie Moser and husband Tim of Raleigh, and Cynthia Rosenbalm and husband Chris of Statesville; 13 grandchildren, Charlie Payne (Jessica), Dorothy Lou Bierbower (Chris), Austin Payne (Rick), Katie Bailey, Emmylou Payne (Jamie), Taylor Cline (Issac), Hannah Rosenbalm, Joshua Dickens, George Dickens, Joseph Moser, Ryan Moser (Emily). Morgan Anders, and Taylor Anders; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sarah Dickens Carr of Morehead City, NC and Julia Ann Dickens of Roanoke Rapids, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jarvis will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bellview Baptist Church 2679 NC Hwy 113, Laurel Springs, NC 28644, with the Reverends Danny Pruitt and Lloyd Burgess officiating. Interment will follow in Cranberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Ashe, PO Box 421 Jefferson, NC 28640.
Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Dickens family. If you wish, online condolences may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com.
Commented