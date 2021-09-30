Jay C. Roark, 83 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Roark was born on May 16, 1938 in Ashe County to Charlie and Emma Roten Roark. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, James Roark, Bruce Roark, Ray Roark, Fred Roark, Raleigh Roark, and Dillard Roark; and a half-sister, Thelma Thompson.
Mr. Roark attended Peace Haven Community Church. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, nieces and nephews, and his buddy, Sunshine. He liked to go antiquing, gardening, being outside, woodworking and sitting on the porch telling stories. Mr. Roark worked for Broyhill in Lenoir for 39 years.
Mr. Roark is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Powers Roark; one daughter, Marla Roark of Jefferson; one granddaughter, Abby Phillips; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Charlie McCoy and the Rev. Mitchell Mash. Burial will follow in West Jefferson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
