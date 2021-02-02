Jeanne Heath Slade Berry, aka: “Grandmuv” was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She has gone to be with the Lord, at the age of 84, on January 19, 2021, as a result of end-stage COPD.
Jeanne was born in Atlanta, GA, on August 11, 1936 to Ray and Peggy Slade. She had two sisters, Mary (Ouida) Chapman and Raye Christine Moulthrop.
After graduating from high school, Jeanne attended Agnes Scott College, in Atlanta, GA; where she met her husband, Arthur Wayne Berry, a ‘ramblin’ wreck’ from Georgia Tech. Together, they had three children: Jeff, Shannon and Robin.
Jeanne was so blessed to have 23 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She lived in West Jefferson, NC for the past 18 years; and lived in Richmond, VA for 45 years before that.
Jeanne was an consumate crafter, and master seamstress. She loved quilting, and appliqueing towels. Most of all, she had a fun competitive spirit while playing games like scrabble, poker and marbles. She actually read the dictionary for FUN as a child!
What she loved best was being Wayne’s #1 assistant, either as his VP of Thermotrol for 52 years, or his #1 farm assistant at A Berry Patch Farm. Wayne and Jeanne could be found at Ashe Farmer’s Market every Saturday and the Boone Winter Farmer’s Market Nov — April.
Before her health declined, Jeanne was known to be an eternal optimist...always planning her next crafting or quilting project, resourceful, and fun loving with a strong attention to detail.
Jeanne wanted it to be known: “My life has been enriched beyond measure when the Lord gave me Wayne Berry as my husband. During the time of this COPD disease, I have been calling him my ‘Earth Angel’. He has anticipated my every need. May the Lord continue to bless him.”
Celebration of Life Service will be held virtually on February 4, 2021 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., hosted by ‘Gathering US’. Graham Svendsen, of Grace Highlands Presbyterian church will be the officiant.