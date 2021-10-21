Jeff Worth Miller, 65, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Margate Health & Nursing Center in Jefferson, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born August 1, 1956 in Ashe County to the late Robert and Sallie Mullis Miller. He loved nature, taking long walks in the woods, and gardening. He was a life long animal lover and also held a soft spot in his heart for children. Jeff loved music and sang in the Church Choir at Christian Unity Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Miller Webb; and a brother, Buster Miller.
Surviving is his brother, L.J. Buddy Miller and wife Phyllis of Jefferson; sister, Nancy Clark and husband Don of Radford, Virginia; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
No service will be held.
The family request no flowers and no food. Memorials may be made in Jeff’s memory, to Happy Tails Animal Rescue, PO Box 84, Maiden, NC 28650 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956 or to Christian Unity Baptist Church, 2800 Big Flatts Church Road, Fleetwood, NC 28626.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.