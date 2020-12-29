Jeffery “Jeff” Dee Richardson, 53, currently of Warrensville, N,.C., formerly of Lenoir, N.C., became perfectly restored and embarked on his heavenly journey on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his residence.
Jeffery was born November 19, 1967 in Ashe County to Jay Dee Richardson and the late Janet Shoemake Stanley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Daymon Stanley.
Jeffery attended Northwest Ashe High School and was a member of the class of 1986 upon graduation Jeff went on to attend CCC&TI. He possessed a huge personality and an even bigger heart for helping others. He was an inspiring and generous friend to many across America.
Jeff also had a passion for culinary creativity and served as a restaurateur, personal chef, and caterer. He was also an immensely talented freelance writer and word artist. All who knew Jeff well knew that he was a renowned prankster and possessed a timeless laugh. Of all Jeff’s accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of his children. He was a loving and devoted father to his two children.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved children, Alex and Julia Richardson, both of Lenoir; grandchild, Madison Richardson of Lenoir; brother, Barry Houck and wife Sharon of Zionville; sister, Diane Smith and husband Gary of Granite Falls; step-brother, Paul Stanley of Columbia, SC; step-sister, Shelly Stanley of Warrensville; nephew, Tyler Houck; nieces, Ashley Pennell and husband Matt, Emma Smith, and Sabrina Suit and husband Adrian; and his life-long friend, Suzanne Greenway Mensch of Elkton, MD and countless other dear friends in both Ashe and Caldwell County.
A memorial service to honor the life of Jeff will be held Saturday, January, 2, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Mountain Grove Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Jeff Burkheimer.
Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required. A limitation to 50 people in attendance will be enforced.
At a later date, he will be laid to rest at Welch’s Cemetery in Warrensville, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to his pride and joy- his children. Donations may be mailed to Alex & Julia Richardson, C/O: Diane Smith, 4096 Hickory Blvd., Granite Falls, NC 28630.
