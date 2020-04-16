Mr. Jerry Donald Witherspoon, 77, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Jefferson.
He was born in Ashe County, N.C., on February 13, 1943 to the late William Donald Don and Mabel Hardin Witherspoon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Witherspoon and Harold Witherspoon; sister, Marie Witherspoon Blevins; and special aunt, Nettie Witherspoon.
He is survived by a special friend, Vickie Moody of Midland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson, N.C.
Memorials can be made to Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 891 Friendship Baptist Church Rd., Jefferson, NC 28640.
The care of Mr. Witherspoon has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com
