Mr. Jerry E. Campbell, better known as Bo, 71, of Warrensville, N.C., died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Campbel was born on December 12, 1947 in Ashe County, N.C., to Ezekiel and Helen Greer Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerald Campbell.
Mr. Campbell was a member of Clifton Baptist Church. He worked at Gates Rubber Company.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife, Mary Treadway Campbell; two sons, Adam Campbell and Stephen Campbell, both of Warrensville; three sisters, Jane Miller of Concord, Judy Eastridge of West Jefferson, and Joan Boyd of Burlington; three grandchildren, Sierra Greer, Nick Campbell, and Natalie Campbell; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
A graveside service will follow in the Calhoun Cemetery by the Rev. Jim Greer.
The family respectfully requests no food please. Flowers will be accepted.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Campbell's arrangements.
