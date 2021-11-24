Mr. Jerry Harrell Evans, 78, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at James H. Quillen Veteran’s Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
He was born in Bertie County, NC on April 28, 1943 to the late Edgar Roosevelt Evans and Ora Harrell Evans.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother and sister in law, Ray and Libby Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey Evans of the home; daughters, Patricia Evans of Salinas, California, Cynthia Daniels and husband, Wayne of Corapeake, NC, Rebecca Babb and husband, Chris of Suffolk, VA and Alaine Evans of Shawboro, NC; brothers, Mac Evans and wife, Linda of Edenton, NC and the Rev. Charlie Greene and wife, Janet of Washington, NC; sisters, Betty Williams and husband, Robert of Rocky Mount, NC, Linda Nelson and husband, Tom of Green Bay, VA and Lois Billings and husband, Bill of Franklin, VA; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at North Beaver Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC beginning at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Rick Miller officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Services will also be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC beginning at 3 p.m. with receiving of friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. Military honors will be conducted.
Jerry was the Co-Founder of Riders of Faith Motorcycle Ministry in Ashe County, NC.
Flowers or memorials can made to Riders of Faith Motorcycle Ministry, c/o Rick Miller, 3991 US Hwy 221N, Jefferson, NC 28640.
