Jerry Dean Lafferty, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Maryland.
Mr. Lafferty was born on October 23, 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Edwin Olin Lafferty and Gladys Edith Phleger Lafferty. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of almost 66 years, Alice Lee Austin Lafferty.
He was a longtime resident of Ashe County, North Carolina and Newport News, Virginia. Jerry grew up in Omaha, Nebraska where he graduated high school. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945. He continued to serve for 24 years and retired as a Commander.
He met the love of his life, Alice Lee, and they were married in 1950 in Washington, D.C. They had two sons and they traveled the world together. Jerry graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where he earned Phi Beta Kappa honors. After retiring from the Navy, he moved to Newport News, VA where he lived for almost 40 years. He went to the College of William and Mary where he earned a Masters of Education. He then taught reading and math in Junior High School as well as Community College, until he retired a second time from the state of Virginia school system.
Jerry was a member of the VFW, the DAV, and the Fleet Reserve Club. He was a Lifetime member of the UNC Rams Club and was a season ticket holder for football and basketball. Jerry also volunteered on the USS Wisconsin in Norfolk for many years. One of his passions was directing and acting in plays and presentations at the Methodist Church where he was a member.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Michael Lafferty of Annapolis, Maryland, and Mark Andrew Lafferty and his wife Tammy of Newport News, Virginia. Also surviving are a grandson, Jerry Michael Lafferty Jr. and his wife Nicole, and granddaughter, Dr. Meagan Marie Fritsch and her husband Ken.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jefferson United Methodist Church by Pastor Anita Sain. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jefferson United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Lafferty's arrangements.