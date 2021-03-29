Jessica Elaine Ham Guyton, born April 5, 1989 to Karen Shaw and Mack Ham, ended her earthly journey on March 27, 2021 at 31 years of age.
Jessie was born at Watauga County Hospital, grew up in Ashe County, graduated from Ashe High School, and studied CNA at Wilkes Community College. She loved horses and her dogs, Chipper, Chloe and Luna.
She married Cody Guyton in 2009 and worked as a computer technician for Best Buy where she was still employed. Cody and Jessie became Foster Parents and moved to Wilmington, NC IN 2017. Her greatest desire, to be a mother, came to fruition when she foster-parented Levi James and they later adopted him in June 2019. Levi was the love of her life.
She is predeceased by both sets of grandparents, James and Beulah Ham, and Walter and Mary Shaw, Aunt Sharon Hartsoe, Uncles Mark Ham and Jerry Hatley.
She is survived by husband Cody Guyton, son Levi Guyton, mother Karen Shaw (Tom Kimpel), father Mack Ham (Carla Johnson Ham) and many other beloved family members (aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews) and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers and food, Jessie requests donations be made to Levi James Guyton Trust Fund at SECU.
