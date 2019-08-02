Mrs. Jewel Ham Elliott, 91, of Creston, N.C., Rich Hill Community, passed away, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Margate Health and Rehab, Jefferson, N.C.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Greer and the Rev. Tommy Dollar officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Elliott was born on November 23, 1927, in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Roy and Marie Elliott Ham. Mrs. Elliott attended Rich Hill Methodist Church. She worked at Quality Cleaners for 33 years. She not only cleaned clothes, but she also did alterations for many ministers, business men and various friends. Her hobbies were quilting, her flowers, and love of animals, especially her dog.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wilson Elliott.
She is survived by a brother-in-law, Dean Elliott and wife, Lorene; one nephew, three nieces and several cousins, and a very kind next- door neighbor, Larry Lewis, that was a blessing to her.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Brown Cemetery, C/O Robert Elliott 2586 Rich Hill Road, Creston, NC 28615.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
