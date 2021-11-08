Jewel Irene Winebarger of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on July 31, 2021.
Jewel was born in Shouns, Tennessee, to Lester and Lula Parker on November 5, 1941, and grew up in Ashe County, North Carolina.
She married Thomas Johnson Winebarger, her high school sweetheart, on April 25, 1964, in Creston, North Carolina. Her husband’s career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation led them to Charlotte, Memphis, New York City, and Washington, DC, where she naturally developed many friendships.
Jewel, a kind, caring, generous, and always notably elegant person, loved her family, reading, shopping, decorating the home, watching her favorite Soaps, TV game shows, and chocolate, and not necessarily in that order. In 2012, Jewel retired, following a long career with the Prince William County, Virginia, Schools. She loved her work, and the people.
Jewel is preceded in death by her parents, and a younger brother, Bartie James Parker.
Jewel is survived by her husband, Thomas Johnson Winebarger, of Woodbridge, Virginia; her son, Jeffrey James Winebarger, of Woodbridge, Virginia; her brother, Lester Parker, Jr., of West Jefferson, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory.