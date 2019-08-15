Joan C. Christy

Gastonia, N.C., Constance Joan Crowder Christy, 87, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living Center in Gastonia, N.C.
Born in High Point, N.C., on June 24, 1932, she was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters born to Maxey and Lillian Crowder.
Joan was educated in High Point City Schools and was a 1954 graduate of High Point College. She married Rev. John H. Christy, Jr., on January 7, 1956. She was a help-mate to John in his ministry in United Methodist Churches across Western NC for almost 50 years. She served faithfully in each church and was a great example of giving beyond self, kindness, and hospitality.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Maxey, John, and Richard Crowder; sisters Louise Leonard, Edith Cloninger, Helen Finch, Geneva Warren.
Joan is survived by one sister, Mildred Crowder Little, of Chapel Hill; sisters-in-law Janice Crowder of High Point and Barbara Crowder of Asheville; brother-in-law Bob (Peggy) Christy of Black Mountain, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four children and their families: Rev. Karen Kurtz [Rev. Michael; children Rev. Josh (Tara), Wesley, and Micah; Anna (Aaron)]; Mr. Mark Christy [LuAnn; children Megan, Taylor]; the Rev. Paul Christy [the Rev. Jamye; children the Rev. Zach (Crystal), Eli, Ella; Caroline (Nick)]; the Rev. David Christy [Pam; the Rev. Luke (Kelly), Maggie].
A service celebrating her life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third St, NE, Hickory, where John and Joan served for 8 years. The service will be on Sunday, August 18, at 4 p.m. A private burial will take place in Andrews, N.C., on Saturday, August 17.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the John Christy Benevolence Fund for needy persons through First United Methodist Church, 566 S Haywood St, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Christy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
