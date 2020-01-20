Mrs. Joann Elizabeth Wellborn Norris Underwood, 84, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Will Heyward officiating. A private burial will be held. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00pm on Saturday; two hours prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mrs. Underwood was born in Watauga County on September 13, 1935 to the late Joseph Johnson and Bessie Carlton Wellborn.
Joann graduated from Appalachian Teachers College. She retired from the Ashe County School System where she was the Librarian at Beaver Creek High School for 35 years. Until her passing, Joann stayed busy working tirelessly in her church, Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian, supporting her beloved Appalachian State Football team, loving and caring for her family and dear friends, serving on the board for Ashe Services for Aging, and being an involved member of her community.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Page Norris; a sister, Peggy Moretz, and her parents. Mrs. Underwood is survived by a daughter, Sarah Norris Stroud and husband, Jerry, of Wilmington; a son, Charles Norris, of Todd; a sister, Marie Blevins, of Wilkesboro; a brother, Glenn Wellborn and wife, Sylvia, of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Daniel Page Blevins of Raleigh; Wade Charles Norris and wife, Connie, of Zionville, Joseph Glenn Norris, of Todd; a great-grandchild, Owen Norris; several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ashe Services of the Aging, 180 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service. Martin Luther King, Jr.
