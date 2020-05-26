Mr. Joe Allen Hudler, (Cheyenne) 85 of Boomer, formerly of Ashe County, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, aka “A Hudler Hoedown.”
Mr. Hudler was born March 31, 1935 in Ashe County to Lonnie W. and Nellie Dixon Hudler. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for Holly Farms/Tyson Foods for forty two years where he received numerous driving awards for safety.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Joe Hudler and Jimmy Allen Hudler; and a brother in law, Harold Jones.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Sue Mitchell Hudler of the home; three sons; Tommy Allen Hudler and wife Ann of Crumpler, Jerry Lee Hudler and wife Beth of Wilkesboro, Lonnie Jason Hudler and wife Tabitha Hudler of North Wilkesboro; fifteen grandchildren, Lonnie Joe Hudler, Ben Hudler, Willie Hudler, David Shew, Zach Hudler, Taylor Hudler, Amanda Hudler, Tonya Hudler, Kellie Hudler, Aaron Hudler, Emilee Hudler, Saharra Hudler, Mauri Hudler, John Blake Hudler; Tyler Hudler; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Myrtle Jean and husband Dr. Gordon Miller of Wilkesboro; Bobbie Jones of Walkertown; two daughter-inlaws, Bernice Hudler of Cincinati OH, and Tina Hudler of Pennsylvania.
Flowers will be accepted.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
