Joel B. Lambert, 62 of Crumpler, N.C., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Margate Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Lambert was born January 26, 1957 in Ashe County. Joel was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Lambert and brother, Gale Lambert. He loved spending time with his grandson, family and friends. Joel was a Volkswagen enthusiast and enjoyed fishing.
Memorial Services were held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lonnie Jones. The family received friends from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Lambert is survived by, his son, Chris Lambert and wife Ashley of Jefferson; brothers, Richard Lambert and wife Betty, Bruce Lambert and wife Karen and Anthony Lambert and wife Debbie all of Crumpler; sisters, Joann Cole and husband Tommy and Debbie Lambert all of Crumpler and Judy Reeves and husband Tony of Wilkesboro; grandson, Avan Lambert and several nieces and nephews.
