John Watt “Johnny” Gray, III went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the age of 76.
Born August 8, 1944 in Rocky Mount, NC, Johnny was the son of the late John Watt Gray, Jr. and Elinor Ruth Wright Gray.
Johnny, a graduate of Gaston College with a degree in Civil Engineering, had a very successful career as a contractor. He was always building something – whether working on a project for family and friends or putting together a jigsaw puzzle at the dining room table – Johnny enjoyed a job well done. Even more, it did his heart good when he was able to share his many talents with those who needed him. A member of Pisgah ARP Church, Johnny was a strong witness of his faith.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a brother, James William Gray.
Johnny is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Rosdahl Gray; sons and daughter-in-law, John W. Gray, IV and Renee Gray of Six Mile, SC, Jeremy Gray of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jared Gray of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Hayden, Dalton, Josie and Miles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Betty Gray of Four Oaks, NC, and Nick and Sandy Gray of Smithfield, NC; sisters and brother-in-law, Blenda Braswell of Cary, NC, and Judy and Ray Franks of Greenville, NC; as well as many other loving relatives who will all miss him.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Gray family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Johnny may be sent to Pisgah ARP Church, 3600 Linwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28052
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Gray family.