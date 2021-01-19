Mr. Johnny Ray Richardson, better known as “John”, 80, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Saturday afternoon, January 16, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m .on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mitchell Mash officiating. Burial will follow in the Peacehaven Church Cemetery. The family does require that everyone wear a mask and to social distance.
The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service. Due to COVID-19 virus the family will not be present during the lie in state.
Mr. Richardson was born in Lansing, NC on May 18, 1940 to the late Earl and Mae Richardson. John retired from Lansing Fire Department after serving many years as assistant chief. He also retired from Leviton in West Jefferson. He was a faithful member of Peace Haven Church. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. May his gentle spirit and love for others and his Christian life be instilled in our hearts every day. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.
John enjoyed gardening, listening to gospel music and feeding the birds. He also enjoyed football and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved the Lord, his family and his church.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife of 59 years of marriage, Julie Elliott Richardson; a son, Barry Richardson and wife, Shelia, of Jefferson; two daughters, Tammy Jones, of Jefferson and Gina Houck, of West Jefferson; two brothers, Joe Richardson, of Lansing and James Richardson, of Lansing; two sisters, Helen Blevins, of Lansing and Clarsie Price, of Lansing; six grandchildren, Kayla Jones, Josh Richardson and wife, Meghan, Dillon Houck, Zoe Shepherd and husband, Een, Haley Houck and Chanda Richardson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no flowers please, but memorials may be made to the family, c/o Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Peace Haven Church, C/O Christy Wagoner, 360 Vannoy Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
