Johnny Steven Severt, 63, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem.
Johnny was born September 11, 1957 in Ashe County to the Rev. Elbert Phar and Mary Woodie Severt. He loved to play pool, watch westerns and was known to his friends as Slash. Johnny was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Evelyn Severt Hart.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Woodie Severt of Millers Creek; sons, John Shane Severt, Derek Jerome Severt both of Millers Creek; daughter, Lina Lara Severt of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Sadie Mae Severt of North Wilkesboro, Tyler Steven Severt of Millers Creek; great grandchildren, Kinsley Michelle Seagraves of North Wilkesboro; brother, James Elbert Severt and spouse Patricia of Millers Creek; sister, Levonda Severt Roten and spouse Dee of Millers Creek; niece, Hannah Steele and spouse Jason of Harmony; great nephew, Jaxon Steele of Harmony; and great niece, Elara Steele of Harmony.
Graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Claude Mash Cemetery in Glendale Springs with the Rev. Walter Wagoner officiating. The family has requested no food and no flowers.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
