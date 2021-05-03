Joseph Franklin “Frank or Frankie” Parsons, 74, died April 18, 2021, at his home in West Jefferson, NC.
He was born July 9, 1946, in Warrensville, NC, to Jones and Danford Hartsoe Parsons.
Frank’s 35-year career in law enforcement included service at the Wilkes County Prison, the West Jefferson Police and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Departments. He cared about people and tried to see the best in everyone. He was also owner of Midtown Antique Mall in Jefferson, NC, for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Elliott Parsons of 37 years; Zane Parsons, son, Siler City, NC; Jena Parsons, daughter, West Jefferson; and Sherry Richardson, daughter, of Creston, and son, Jeff Parsons (Pam) of Jefferson from an earlier marriage. Also surviving are brothers J. D. Parsons (Linda) of Glendale Springs and Tim (Betty) Parsons of Helton; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one nephew.
In lieu of the COVID-19 situation, a public service was not held. However, condolences may be sent to 145 Robin Lane, West Jefferson, NC, 28694.
If desired, donations may be made to the family at the above address to assist with medical expenses or to Medi Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC, 28640. Many thanks to Hospice for their wonderful staff, care and services for the past 2+ years!