Joseph H. Gwyn, III, "Joe", 70, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on July 26, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Maryland.
Joe was born in 1950 in North Carolina. He worked for the MD State Correctional Institution in Jessup and retired after 20 years of service.
Joe enjoyed music and enjoyed playing the drums. He was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his dogs, and spending time at his home in the mountains.
He is survived by three daughters, Maegan Gwyn, Angel Byrd, and Samantha Gwyn; and three grandchildren, Todd Wolfe, Courtney Byrd, and Isabella Gwyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. Gwyn, Jr. and Isobel Diggs Gwyn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Boone Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jefferson City Cemetery.
The body will lie in state from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at Boone Family Funeral Home.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
