Joseph Ralph Miller went to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019.
He was born in Ashe County, N.C., to Joseph Baxter and Zora Stanley Miller on April 25, 1932.
Ralph graduated from Jefferson High School, attended Lees McRay College and served in the United States Army. He lived for many years in Kingsport, TN, where he operated his own business and worked in real estate. After making Ashe County his home again, he engaged full time in his hobby of trading antiques, watches, and glassware.
Traveling with his wife and favorite buds (Jack and Iris) was his favorite thing, always ready to go with them to North Myrtle and Palm Beach. A prolonged struggle with cancer ended his life at 87.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Childers Miller; daughter, Nancy (Jim) Caldwell; a grandson, Dakota; brother, Warren Miller; niece, Amy Miller (John) Blevins; three stepchildren, Stan (Marie) Elliott, Sue (Leslie Colvard) Richardson; Sandy (David) Boone; seven step grandchildren, and eight step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 11 am at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike McElhaney officiating. Burial will follow in the Claude Mash Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 until 11 at Boone Family Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request no food please.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
