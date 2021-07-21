Mr. Joshua Milton Richardson, better known as “J.M.,” 83, of Warrensville, N.C., passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital, after a long sickness.
No services will be held per JM’s request.
Mr. Richardson was born in Ashe County on October 24, 1937 to the late George Cleveland and Elsie Roark Richardson. He worked as a builder and helped in building Boone Family Funeral Home. J.M. was a hard-working man. In his leisure time, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass and country music. He also enjoyed playing guitar.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, of 57 years of marriage, Agnes Jones Richardson; a special niece and nephew, David and Crystal Eller, of Warrensville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food or flowers please.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.