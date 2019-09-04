Mrs. Joyce Ann (Mayberry) Hartzog, 69, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away at home with family present on Monday, 02 September 2019, at noon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel at 2005 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson with the Rev. Keith Casey and the Rev. Jack Pugh officiating. The family received friends from 12 p.m. -2 p.m., two hours prior to the funeral service.
Honoring Joyce's request to be cremated and her remains laid to rest in her home town of Welch, West Virginia, there will be no burial service.
Joyce Ann Mayberry, born to Ella June Mayberry and Chester Jerry Mayberry on December 24, 1949, in Welch, West Virginia, was a true coal miner's daughter. Joyce learned at an early age the strength of God's love and compassion, relying on faith to navigate life challenges and rejoicing in His grace during times of happiness.
A member of Mount Jefferson Baptist Church, Joyce treasured the opportunity to share the story of Christ with all willing to listen. From teaching youth Sunday school, visiting with community neighbors in a time of need, to praying untiringly for family and friends who do not know Christ, Joyce's life of commitment, faith, hope and love serve as a role model for us all.
Reading her bible, daily devotional, the Readers Digest and watching soap operas; spending time with family and friends, making quilts for her grandchildren, and cooking were a few of her favorite past times. Her grandchildren especially liked her homemade potato soup and canned peach preserves. Joyce leaves her family and friends a generation of cherished memories and relevant life's lessons learned.
Battling cancer for over 18 years, Joyce passed away quietly at home with her children and family at her side. Her soul peacefully entered into Heaven.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Roy Hartzog; two sons and one daughter, Bryon Hartzog and wife, Katrina (Tina), of Sykesville, MD, Jeffrey Hartzog and fiancé, Dee, of Banner Elk, and Lisa Maria Carrico, and husband Allen, of Chilhowie, VA.
God blessed Joyce with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. To the great grandchildren, Joyce is known as "Gi-Gi," short for Great Granny. Grandchildren include: MaryGrace and Emma Hartzog of Sykesville, MD, Chris Friesland and wife, Danessa, of Jefferson, Malana Hartzog and fiancé, Bradley, of Crumpler, and Matthew Hartzog and fiancé, Hattie, of Jefferson, Clayton Hartzog and fiancé, Brianna, of West Jefferson, Ella Roop and husband, Lee, of Kernersville, and Brent Roten of Glendale Springs, NC. Great Grandchildren include: Kayson Carpenter, Lincoln Roop, and Chloe Hartzog. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Joyce is also survived by several siblings, Drew (Allen) Mayberry and wife, Linda, of Norton, VA, Beverly Waldron of Christiansburg, VA, Sherry Mayberry of Oklahoma City, OK, Randall Dawson and wife, Patty, of Princeton, WV, Karen Mullins of Kendallville, IN, and Yvonne Morrow of Johnson City, TN.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, to make monetary donations in Joyce's honor to Mount Jefferson Baptist Church building fund (1957 U.S. Hwy, 221 North, P.O. Box 388, Jefferson, NC c/o Keith Little) and/or to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate).
You may give the family your condolences at Boone Funeral Homes website, www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented