Juanita Darnell Ray, 74, of Jefferson, N.C., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Ashe County, she was a daughter of the late Connie and Helen Darnell. Juanita graduated from the North Carolina School for the Deaf. She worked at the North Carolina School for the Deaf and the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf. Juanita enjoyed long walks, crossword puzzles, practicing her faith, and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Ray; daughter-in-law, Bridget Ray; and one grandchild, Caleb Ray, all of Raleigh; three sisters, Glenda Lyle of Morganton, Wanda Severt of Glendale Springs, and Doris Brooks of West Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Ray; and a sister, Carol Miller.
At Juanita's request, no service will be held. Memorial can be made to the The North Carolina School for the Deaf at Morganton Foundation, Inc; PO Box 1397, Morganton, NC 28655.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of UNC Rex Hospital of Raleigh and Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.
Commented