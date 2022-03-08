Mrs. Judith Anne Neiderhiser Dancy, 81, of Jefferson, North Carolina passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 surrounded by her family at home.
The family will receive visitors at the Boone Family Funeral Home in West Jefferson, North Carolina on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 pm.
A. memorial service will be held at the Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church in West Jefferson, North Carolina on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Will Hayward officiating. Burial will be private.
Judy was born in Washington, PA on Monday, July 8, 1940 to the late Clarence and Elsie (Branch) Neiderhiser.
Judy spent her life time in service to God, family, church and community sharing her talents in music, education, and the arts.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, Judy earned Bachelor’s Degrees in Elementary Education and Music. Judy completed her education earning Master’s Degrees in Language Arts and Mathematics. A member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a member of North Carolina Center Advancement of Teacher.
Judy spent 53 years in ministry as music director for churches in Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan before returning to her husband’s birthplace in Jefferson, North Carolina. Judy spend her final 21 years in service to the Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, in West Jefferson, North Carolina.
Judy taught Elementary Music Education in Ashe County Schools retiring in 2011 and honored to be named Teacher of the Year for both West Jefferson Elementary and Westwood Elementary Schools. Judy was honored to direct the Blue Ridge Elementary Dare concert in honor of Ashe County Dare Officers at both the local and state level.
Judy is survived by daughter, Kelly Anne Dancy Martin and spouse, Kevin, of Kernersville; sons, Michael Conrad Dancy, of Purlear and John Mark Dancy and spouse, Scotty, of North Wilkesboro; five grandchildren, Katharen Anne Martin-Hill and spouse, Keith Weill Hill, Lynsey Ann Dancy, Alexander Wilson Dancy, Lucas Caden Vesnaver, and Lauren Amelia Shepherd; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Charitable donations accepted in memory of Judith to:
Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, PO Box 782, West Jefferson, NC 28694;
Wake Forest Cancer Center, PO Box 571021, Winston Salem, NC 27157 or
Ashe County Art Center, 303 School Ave, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.