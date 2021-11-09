On the beautiful fall morning of November 5, 2021, Julian Russell VanHoy, better known as “Rusty,” died at the Forsyth Medical Center from complications of Covid-19.
He was born in Sparta, North Carolina on August 26, 1976 to Robert Russell and Linda Lilly VanHoy. He was the last of six children bringing so much joy and entertainment to his five older siblings. He was described by his beloved first-grade teacher, Mrs. Patsy Sturgill, as “the boy who got along with everybody.” Living in the Buffalo community of West Jefferson, he was a faithful Christian, obedient son, caring brother, loving husband, and will be best remembered as a devoted father, who insisted on daily evening devotions with his two daughters. He was a graduate of Independence High School and Wytheville Community College and was employed at Lowe’s Hardware in West Jefferson, NC. He was a talented musician, often singing with his girls, a gifted artist, and a loyal and trustworthy friend.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate his life were conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Grassy Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Keith Casey and the Rev. Avery Sheets officiating. He lay in state one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Committal services and burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lilly VanHoy in February of 2021; his paternal grandparents, Andy Gilbert and Eula Plummer VanHoy; his maternal grandparents, William Harrison and Eudora Mae Combs Campbell; his paternal-maternal great-grandmother, Ola Perkins Plummer, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rusty is survived by his loving wife, Ashley Hughes VanHoy of the home; two adoring daughters, Caitlyn Eve VanHoy and Amelia Rose VanHoy both of the home; his father, Robert R. VanHoy of Mouth of Wilson, VA; two brothers, Robert Michael and Julie VanHoy of Delaware, D. David and Michelle VanHoy of Jefferson, NC; three sisters, Karen and John Spencer of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, Linda VanHoy of Independence, Virginia, and Carol and Corkey Sheets of Marion, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Goody and Jackie Stephens and her mother, Inge Griffith both of Livingston, TN; his father-in-law, Gene Hughes of Salisbury, NC; sister-in-law, Courtney and Jermey Marlow of Sparta, NC; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins, and a host of friends also survive.
While flowers are accepted, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Grassy Creek Cemetery c/o Jackie Wagg 1549 Jefferson Highway Mouth of Wilson, Virginia 24363.