Julus Miller Patrick, 90 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at her daughter’s home.
Mrs. Patrick was born March 4, 1930 in Ashe County to the late Ambrose and Jane Bowlin Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Burl Patrick; son, David Patrick; brothers, Lonnie and Bill Miller; sister, Irene Miller; and grandson, Shane Patrick.
Mrs. Patrick was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Jefferson. She was a volunteer for years at Ashe Really Cares. Julus was the cafeteria manager at West Jefferson Elementary School for many years. She was a great help to many children who attended school there. She was greatly missed after her retirement.
Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Kirby McNeill and the Rev. Johnny Goodman. Mrs. Patrick lay in state at Badger Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 and from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8th. The family was not be present.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by daughters, Lois Grubb and husband Gwyn of West Jefferson and Linda Miller and husband Rocky of Mooresville; sons, Larry Patrick and wife Pauline, Gary Patrick and wife Ann, all of North Wilkesboro and Wayne Patrick and wife Sandy of Fleetwood; sister, Jewell Hardin of West Jefferson; and daughter-in-law Wendy Patrick of Columbia, SC.
Ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashe Really Cares, c/o Ashe Baptist Association, PO Box 850, Jefferson, NC 28640 or Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family respectfully request no food please.