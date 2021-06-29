Karen Hamby Goodman, 73, was called to heaven June 25, 2021 peacefully after a valiant fight with cancer.
Karen was born in Forsyth County on August 26, 1947 to the late Adolphus “Red” Hamby and Goldie Mae Adams Hamby. She married the love of her life, N.G. Goodman on October 27, 1967. Karen graduated Lees-McRae with an Associate's degree. She started work at Hanes but found her calling as a Teacher Assistant at Lansing Elementary School, Union Township, and retired from Union School in North Wilkesboro after 30 years of service.
Karen, N.G. and Goldie have spent their time loving life. Karen always had a smile on her face and a quick wit to entertain all her friends and family. Everyone loved to hear Karen’s laugh, it was so contagious. It seems that everyone has a story about Karen. She was always ready for a fun time. She brightened the lives of so many people. She was a wonderful wife and soulmate. She will be missed.
She so loved to decorate her home and attend to her cats, Crystal and Cali. She loved her church family and all her friends dearly. Karen was the most positive and brave person, even through her fight with lung cancer. We send our appreciation to Baptist Hospital and Ashe Memorial staffs for their assistance as she fought to stay with us.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, “Red” Hamby and her mother, Goldie Mae Adams Hamby. Her mother passed just three days earlier.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband, N.G. Goodman of Jefferson, NC; a sister-in-law, Imogene Goodman, of Jefferson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Lambert and the Rev. Joseph Augustine officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday; two hours prior to the funeral service.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted, but memorials are preferred to: Ashe County Cancer Fund, PO Box 1554, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 392, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to a church of your choice.
