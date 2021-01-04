Katherine Mary Bonner, 63, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at her residence.
She was born May 9, 1957 in Memphis, TN to the late Jordan M. and Cynthia Hogan Bonner.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Chris Nester and wife Stephanie of Collierville, TN; two brothers, John M. Bonner of Memphis, TN, and James Christopher Bonner and wife Anna of Cary, NC; one sister, Susan Turman of Southaven, MS; and one grandson, Jackson Nester.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Bonner family.