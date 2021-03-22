A well-lived life came to a close on March 12, 2021, for Kathleen Blevins, 92, of Jefferson, North Carolina.
Kathleen was born June 27, 1928 in Lansing, North Carolina to Carl and Mae Johnson. She married Thelmus Blevins on July 29, 1950. They were blessed to have had each other for 60 years.
During Kathleen’s early part of the marriage she was a homemaker, seamstress for her two girls, quilter and gardener. Later, she joined the staff at Ashe Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department. All her life, she loved gardening, both vegetables and flowers. She was an extraordinary cook and always had her suitcase ready for travel. She loved her family and nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than knowing she was helping someone with some big or small project.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and attended regularly until declining health prevented her from going.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, “Bunn” in 2010; her parents, Carl and Mae Johnson; brother Glenn Johnson; and sisters, Roberteen Harris and Sue Leoni.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Diane Elliott (Mike), Kathy Holderfield (Tom), and Gary Blevins (Bonnie). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Chad Holderfield (Julia), Tiffany Grubb (Justin), Ashley Campbell (Justin), Casey Holderfield (Ashley), Catherine Ladd (Patrick), Kristy Johnson (Josh), and Suzanne Strayhorn (Andy). Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren, Jake Grubb, Grayson Johnson, George Holderfield, Caleb Johnson, Peyton Grubb; Ethan Ladd, Harker Strayhorn, Jentry Campbell, Emma Cate Ladd, Evie Holderfield, Reese Strayhorn, Jace Grubb and Willow Holderfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Blevins lay in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, North Carolina.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20th at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Dollar. A family only internment was held at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Meals On Wheels” of Ashe County c/o Generations Ashe; 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694, or to the Alzheimer’s Association; 225 North Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601