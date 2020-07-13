Kathy Ruth Eldreth Miller, 60 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.
Kathy was born December 5, 1959 to the late Junior Ray and Julia Treadway Eldreth. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther Daniel Miller Sr and nephew, Colton Eldreth. Kathy was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her favorite things were traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Round Knob Baptist Church by Brother Alan Borders and Brother Mark Rupard. Burial followed in the Smith Family Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her son, Daniel Miller and wife Tina of West Jefferson; brothers, Jerry Eldreth of Rugby, VA, Tommy Eldreth of Jefferson and Danny Eldreth of Warrensville; sister, Carolyn Eldreth of Lansing; grandchildren, Dixie Rose Miller and Mia Cheyenne Miller. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses c/o Badger Funeral Home,
300 E. Main St., West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
