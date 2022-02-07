On February 4, 2022, Mrs. Katrina Camille Scott Sullivan, 74, passed away at Margate Health and Rehab in Jefferson, NC.
Katrina was born on September 18, 1947 in Ashe County, NC to the late William Stewart Scott and Martha Sallie Miller Scott. She was a graduate of Beaver Creek High School in West Jefferson, NC, and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University.
During her first year of teaching, she taught French at Beaver Creek High School in West Jefferson. She and her husband then moved to High Point, NC, where she taught French and History at Trinity High School, in Trinity, NC, for seventeen years. Katrina loved to travel. In order for her students to have an appreciation of French culture and history, she and her husband escorted twenty-six of her French students to France, as well as other European countries for two weeks.
Over the years, she and her husband were able to travel several times to Europe, as well as Mexico, Hawaii and England. Katrina and her husband moved to the Charlotte area in 1994 due to his work. She still, however, remained close friends with former associate teachers, her students and church friends in the High Point area. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC, and a member of the Crosstalkers Sunday School Class.
Surviving Katrina are her husband, John S Sullivan of Matthews, NC; her brother, Danny S. Scott and her sister Ann A Scott, both of West Jefferson. Also surviving Katrina are numerous aunts and uncles as well as many cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Sullivan will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel in West Jefferson, North Carolina by The Rev. Dr. Michael Dennis Herman. The family will receive friends following the service.
There will also be a Celebration of Life Service held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Crosstalkers Sunday School Class Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210.
