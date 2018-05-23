Katy Goodman Walker died on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Katy was born on November 21, 1939, to John Dempsy and Louise Koontz Goodman. She attended Jefferson Elementary School and was a member of the first graduating class from Ashe Central High School in 1958.
During high school she was a leader on the Debate Team and also played basketball. She attended Appalachian State Teachers College and completed a four year degree in three years, earning her teaching license in Secondary English Education. She later returned to Appalachian and earned her degree as a Media Specialist.
She worked as an English teacher at Ashe Central High School and as a Media Specialist at Northwest Ashe High School and at Ashe County High School. She implemented the first Battle of the Books team in the county and was an integral part of setting up the media center at the new high school.
As an educator, Katy was a wonderful advocate who put her students first. She was a dynamic teacher who formed lifelong relationships with many students. She was also very giving and often helped others without any recognition. Many students benefited from her generosity and never knew their new clothes, shoes, or funds for camps came from her.
Katy married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Morris, on October 4, 1958. They finished college, enjoyed playing canasta with friends, and often had ballplayers in their home for ice cream parties. Katy always wanted to have children and, after numerous miscarriages, she became a mother to Mitzi (1970) and Chuck (1973). She was an amazing mother who unselfishly put her children first. She and Morris worked hard to provide many opportunities for their children and they always put family ahead of anything else.
Katy was incredibly talented. In addition to her work as an educator, she taught painting classes and worked in a florist. She and Morris also taught dance classes. She was very creative and loved to scrapbook. Katy also had a beautiful voice and she loved to sing. She also played the piano, guitar, and banjo. She was always an avid reader and enjoyed shopping. Katy enjoyed going camping and traveling with Morris, but her favorite spot was always on the front porch.
She is survived by her loyal and loving husband Morris of almost 60 years; her daughter and son-in-law Mitzi and Dolphi Graves; her son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Cendi Walker, and her two grandchildren, Hank and Ila Walker. One of the highlights of her life were the days she discovered she was having a grandchild.
A celebration of Katy's life was held at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, with the Reverend Michael Kurtz officiating. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 1 until 3 p.m., prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff at Wilkes County Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to Katy. They would also like to thank Trula Worley and Cathy Sheets for the love and kindness they demonstrated as they assisted with Katy's care, as well as the numerous family and friends who visited, provided meals, and prayed for the family.
The family respectfully requests no flowers, please; memorial donations may be made to Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 182 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
