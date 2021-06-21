Mrs. Kay Ruth Miller Baker, 78, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve LeaShomb officiating. Burial will follow in the Midway Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Baker is survived by a daughter, Jamie Vela of West Jefferson; a son, Thomas Miller of West Jefferson; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Herman (husband Mike) of Jefferson; a stepson, Larry Baker (wife Sonya) of Fleetwood; four grandchildren (Joey, Jonathan, Natasha, Christy); and three great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Kay spent her early life on a farm in Grassy Creek; it could not have been a better way to grow up. She and her brother, Junior, and two sisters and lifelong best friends, Peggy and Eloise, worked hard, got into mischief and loved being a part of the close-knit community nestled close to Virginia Carolina School. A favorite Kay quote: “We made our own fun.” Kay enjoyed regular lunch reunions to the end with her school classmates and so appreciated those life-long friendships.
Once into adulthood, Kay found herself a single-mom to two children, proving herself strong-willed, independent and capable. She had several types of jobs but the job that would define her was the one she had at The Gap in Jefferson where she did hair with several amazing women with whom she formed a close bond. She knew so many people and made so many friends because of that job. At The Gap, they worked hard and they managed to have a lot of fun and adventures.
Along the way, she met Austin Baker who was instantly attracted to her feisty, social, fun nature and, after over a decade of dating, they married. He was welcomed into her family circle, traveled with her on annual trips to Vegas or Atlantic City, and enjoyed visits with her to area bingo parlors. They became a part of the Midway Baptist Church and made many friends. Their church family there, the support and friendships brought much happiness and comfort to Kay.
Austin was the love of her life.
Instead of flowers or food, the family asks that memorials may be made to Midway Baptist Church Building Fund, 1670 Mt. Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
