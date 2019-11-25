Kelly McNeil, 48 of Jefferson, N.C., died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Kelly was born, Sunday, November 7, 1971 in Tampa, FL to Patrick and Gail Kendrick Martin. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Katherine and Warren Kendrick. Kelly loved to run and spend time with her grandchildren. She was always known to be a help to others.
The family received friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Badger Funeral Home. Funeral services were private. Burial was in the Claude Mash Cemetery.
Mrs. McNeil is survived by her husband, Casey McNeil; one son, Tyler Patrick of West Jefferson; three daughters, Shelby Patrick of Crumpler, Harley McNeil of Jefferson and Jennifer McCormick of West Jefferson; her parents, Patrick Martin (Faye) of Creston and Gail Martin of Crumpler; one brother, Chris Martin of Jefferson; one sister, Kate Heriot of Clemmons; four grandchildren, Conner Medley, Kraygen Little, Kip Little, and Abby Patrick-Davis; her best friend, Teresa Penegar and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers please, memorials may be made to Ashe County Humane Society; Po Box 1776, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may send a view condolences at www.badgerfuneralhome.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented