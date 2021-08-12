Kevin “Bert” Howe, 57 of West Jefferson, NC passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Bert was born on March 21, 1964 in Ephrata Pennsylvania to Larry Howe and Norma Weaver. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Weaver.
Bert was a friend to everyone he met and was famous for his love of all sports and Wendy’s Frosties! He was a proud graduate of Ephrata Senior High School. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and all women’s sports but especially his Tennessee Lady Vols. Bert was a member of several local Fire companies and worked at many of the restaurants in the area. Bert loved his dog Sofie. Bert loved southern gospel music and Jesus with all of his heart. He was a wonderful son, brother and friend.
Bert is survived by his father, Larry Howe (Susie Winstead); and his sister, Kim Howe (Kathy Crawford) all of Columbus, OH.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Wade Huntsinger.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to any local volunteer fire department.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Howe's arrangements.