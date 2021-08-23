Kimberly Sue Brindle Spendlove, 50 of West Jefferson, N.C.,passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Spendlove was born on December 19, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John Leslie and Bette Rae Bryan Brindle.
Kim and her husband moved many times, always seeking to serve the Kingdom of their Savior Jesus Christ. They met and married in Dallas, Texas. They built an Earthship house in the Rocky Mountains outside of Denver. The Lord blessed them with seven wonderful children. They pursued Roger’s master’s degree in Virginia Beach, and then a filmmaking career in Austin, Texas. They moved to Magnolia, outside of Houston. Finally, they relocated to the High Country of North Carolina, seeking employment to serve the Samaritan’s Purse ministry.
As an avid gardener, Kim planted increasingly ambitious gardens in every residence they settled in. Kim studied for and earned her Personal Training certification and a renewal. With this, she launched Temple Builders, a ministry to train and encourage people in the church to physically care for their bodies as temples of God’s Holy Spirit with proper fitness and nutrition. She and Roger—and the older children—actively volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief. Upon moving to the High Country, Kim was employed part time for Samaritan’s Purse in Donor Ministries. As a homeschooler, Kim taught Challenge A (7th grade) students in the Boone Classical Conversations Community.
Kim was first and foremost an on-fire child of God, a wife to her husband, and mother and homeschooling teacher to her children.
Kim is survived by her husband, Roger Spendlove and their seven children: Abigail, Gideon, Thaddeus, Mahli Joy, Jubilee, Hadassah, and Esther Spendlove; and one sister, Carrie Menke.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Pastor Scott Day. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (https://samaritanspurse.org), or to The Gathering Church, 370 Mount Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 (https://thegatheringashe.com).
