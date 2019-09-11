Mr. Larry Charles Brooks, 51, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Tuckerdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Shepherd and the Rev. Tommy Dollar officiating. Burial followed in the Brooks Family Cemetery.
The family received friends on Thursday from 12 p.m.-2 p.m., two hours prior to the funeral services.
Mr. Brooks was born in Ashe County on December 21, 1967 to Charles Chub Brooks and Jane Eller Brooks. He enjoyed doing things outdoors, riding his golf cart, and playing bingo.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Charles Chub Brooks; and a brother, Travis Brooks.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Eller Brooks; two brothers, Daniel Brooks and wife Lori of Lansing, and Chad Brooks of Lansing; and one sister, Nicole Brooks Carico and husband Danny of Wilkesboro. Three nieces, Teagan Brooks, Tyler Brooks, and Presley Carico; and two nephews, Tucker Carico and Brick Brooks also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, C/O Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
