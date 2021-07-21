Laura Bowers Young, 67, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Young was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on May 18, 1954 to the late Claude and Thelma Adkins Bowers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, John Bowers.
Laura was a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also liked to fish and will be remembered as a wonderful cook and a Braves fan. Laura was especially known for her work and dedication to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life organizations. In July of 2017 Laura received the “#1 Top Fundraiser for Relay for Life of Ashe County” award, she also received the “Spirit of Relay” award.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Young; son, Chris Young and wife Bailey of Lansing; grandchildren, Gabe, Hattie and Cooper; step-son, Jerry D. Young Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of Mouth of Wilson, VA; grandchildren, Seth and Summer; step-son, Louis Young and wife Sharon of Piney Creek; and grandson, Ely. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Chris Cox and the Rev. Louis Young. Burial will follow in the Waddell-Young Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21st at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society of Ashe County; 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409 or to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church c/o Larry Brown, 1310 Clifton Rd., Crumpler, NC 28617 or to the Waddell-Young Cemetery Fund c/o Joanne Phillips, 545 Young Rd., Grassy Creek, NC 28631.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Young's arrangements.