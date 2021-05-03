Lee L. “Pete” Lewis, 75 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Lewis was born on November 7, 1945 in Ashe County to Spencer Blackburn Lewis and Hazel Jones Lewis Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Jerry Lewis.
Mr. Lewis enjoyed wildlife and all animals, and sitting on the front porch watching the birds. He liked watching television and reading.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lee Maye Lewis; two daughters, Joy Lewis and Melanie Lewis, both of West Jefferson; one sister, Martha Avery of South Carolina; special helpers and friends, Benny and Maxine Maye of West Jefferson; also surviving are one niece and two great-nieces.
A private graveside service will be held at the Lewis-Kemp Cemetery by the Rev. Tommy Dollar.
The body lay in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses in care of Ashelawn Memorial Chapel, 3470 U.S. Highway 221 North, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Lewis’ arrangements.